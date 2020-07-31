Tiruchuli police station closed as five police personnel test positive

Tiruchuli police station in the district was closed on Thursday after five of the police personnel tested positive.

While a woman police constable was tested positive on July 27, four other police constables were found to be positive on Thursday. The station will remain closed for a week for disinfection, according to police sources.

Two police personnel in the district have succumbed to COVID-19 in July.

Meanwhile, an AIADMK functionary, Jayabalan (67) died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Madurai on Thursday.

Jayabalan, who was the party Virudhunagar town 8th ward secretary and Virudhunagar town MGR Mandram vice president, developed fever and was admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital on July 20.

Subsequently, he was tested positive on July 22 and as his health condition worsened he was shifted to the private hospital in Madurai on July 27.