Tiruchi incident: nurses demand protection at all hospitals

Published - November 04, 2024 09:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nurses staging a demonstration at the Madurai Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Members of Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Welfare Association staged a protest on the Collectorate premises here on Monday, to press their demand for better protection of nurses at all government hospitals.  

In the light of a recent incident in Tiruchi where a woman nurse while returning home from hospital was attacked and sexually assaulted, the protesters stressed the need to protect the nurses at all government hospitals, right from Primary Health Centres to Government Hospitals, particularly those working night shifts.  

D. Raji, district president, said though CCTVs were installed at the hospitals, it must be ensured that they functioned without a hitch.  During night shifts, as only nurses would be present at the hospitals, security guards should be appointed to make sure only people in need were entering the hospital premises, she added.  

“When a doctor is raped and murdered in Kolkata, the whole country boiled with anger questioning women’s safety, but now when a nurse is attacked no one seems to care about her safety,” she said.  

The discrimination shown towards people based on their profession was the first reason for the glaring fault lines in policy decisions and laws, Ms. Raji said.  

When higher courts have ordered for the formation of Vishaka committee at all workplaces, many of the hospitals are yet to form one, she said.  

“Many times, as even the male doctors are identified as the perpetrators of crime against women. So, how would they be willing to form such committee which will expose their identity,” she said.  

The State government should come up immediately with safety measures to protect nurses at the workplaces, she said.  

