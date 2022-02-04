Tiruchi-based company dupes Sivakasi man of ₹1.93 crore

A resident of Sivakasi, R. M. Manickavasagam (55) has lodged a complaint that a Tiruchi-based finance company had cheated him of ₹1.93 crore on the promise of giving him three times the return for deposits made for 10 months.

Virudhunagar District Crime Branch has registered a case for criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation against seven persons of the company.

In his complaint, Manickavasagam had said that he had invested in the company between June 2019 and December 2020 after their representatives promised him returns at an exorbitant rate of interest.

He realised that he was cheated after the cheques issued by the company bounced for insufficient funds.