Devotees take holy dip in sea at Tiruchendur

THOOTHUKUDI

18 December 2020 20:21 IST

After a gap of nine months, the devotees visiting Tiruchendur Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple were allowed to take holy dip in the sea on Friday.

As the coastal town would receive a few thousand devotees on any given day and the number would easily cross one lakh during festival seasons, the devotees were not allowed to come to the temple for offering prayer and take bath in the sea as they would offer prayers after taking bath in the sea in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

As the lockdown got relaxed, the devotees were allowed to come to the temple from last September 1 onwards while ban on holy dip in the sea continued even during the ‘soorasamhaaram’. Similarly, tonsuring the head was also stopped.

As the devotees were allowed to take bath in the sea since noon on Friday, the shrine attracted decent crowd which is expected to swell during this weekend.