Tiruchendur temple to be renovated

TIRUNELVELI

The first phase of renovation of Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur on an outlay of Rs. 100 crore will commence shortly, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment P.K. Sekar Babu has said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting a few temples here including Swami Nellaiyappar Temple here on Tuesday, he said the medicated oil with herbal mixes for ‘abhishekam’ for Swami Nellaiyappar, which was stopped quite a long ago, was being prepared again to resume the ‘abhishekam’. Renovations of damaged structures of the shrine including the temple tank would be carried out with the TVS Groups sponsoring works worth Rs. 4 crore.

Besides improving basic amenities in Swami Nellaiyappar Temple, steps had been taken to provide ‘annadhanam’ to 500 persons during festival seasons. Since the power cables crossing car streets around the temple were hampering free movement of the car during ‘Aani’ festival, the government was considering the possibilities of introducing underground cables around the temple. The temple would soon get an official in the cadre of Deputy Commissioner and guides to take visitors around the shrine.

The minister said he would participate in the ‘kumbabhishekam’ of Thiruvattar Sri Adikesava Perumal Temple, which was going to be held after 418 years and informed that the renovation of Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple, Tiruchendur, Mariamman Temple, Samayapuram, Sri Dhandyuthapani Temple, Palani, and Murugan Temple, Tiruthani would be started before July-end.

“We’ve planned to renovate 1,000 temples across Tamil Nadu on an outlay of Rs. 1,000 crore. Since nod has been given for the first phase of the renovation to be carried out on an outlay of Rs. 100 crore in Tiruchendur Temple, the work will commence shortly,” he said adding that the government had given nod for making golden car for three temples and Rs. 9 crore had been allotted for making new cars for the temples.

Commissioner, HR and CE, J. Kumaragurubaran, Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, District Revenue Officer S. Jayashree, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju accompanied him during the inspections.

Later, he visited a few temples in Kanniyakumari district.