Tiruchendur temple consecration by next June after completion of renovation work

‘kumbabhishekam’ of Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur will be conducted in June or July next year as the ongoing renovation of the shrine would be completed by June, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after inspecting the renovation work, Mr. Sekar Babu said a lodge for devotees, built at a cost of ₹48.36 crore, would be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (October 14). He will also lay foundation stone for restoration of the temple tank, vedic school, orphanage, artificial fountains in Saravana Poigai, common feast hall, installation of ornamental lights, etc.

The Yatri Nivas with 100 rooms, 20 special rooms and restaurant would give the visitors a new experience. Reservation would start from October 15 as it would be of great help to devotees coming to the temple for ‘kanda sashti’ celebration. Decision on managing the Yatri Nivas either through the temple administration or the Department of Tourism would be taken shortly. The tariff would be lower than private lodges, he said.

He said master plans are being executed for renovating the Murugan temples in Tirupparankundram, Swamimalai, Palani, Tiruthani and Vayaloor with the objective of completing all these works by February 2026.

The Minister said granite boulders are being stacked along the sea to protect the temple from sea erosion even while providing safety to devotees taking bath in the sea.

Steps would be taken to give a gold coating to all ‘kumbams’ atop the Rajagopuram of Tiruchendur temple, he added.

Secretary of HR and CE P. Chandramohan; HR and CE Commissioner P.N. Sridhar; Collector K. Elambahavath, Superintendent of Police Albert John were present.

