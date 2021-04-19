Madurai

Timings of last buses

DINDIGUL

The TNSTC Dindigul Division's General Manager N Ganesan has announced the last bus timings to come into effect from Tuesday in view of stricter restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic from Dindigul, Palani, Theni and Cumbum to various destinations.

From Dindigul to Coimbatore: 7 p.m., Tirupur: 7.30 p.m., Theni: 8 p.m., Karur: 8 p.m., Madurai: 8.30 p.m., Palani: 9 p.m., Batlagundu: 9 p.m. and Natham: 9 p.m.

From Palani to Tiruchi: 6.30 p.m., Theni: 7 p.m., Madurai: 7.30 p.m., Dindigul: 9 p.m.

From Theni to Coimbatore: 6 p.m., Tirupur: 7 p.m., Tiruchi: 6 p.m., Varushanadu: 8.30 p.m., Palani: 7 p.m., Dindigul: 8 p.m., Madurai: 8 p.m., Cumbum: 9 p.m. and Bodi: 9.30 p.m.

From Cumbum to Tiruchi: 5 p.m., Dindigul: 7 p.m., Madurai: 7 p.m., Kumuli: 8 p.m., Bodi: 8.30 p.m. and Theni: 9 p.m.

