Timely treatment for snakebite essential: experts

Timely diagnosis and treatment for snakebite were essential to prevent physical disability or death, said Sakthivel Vaiyapuri, Associate Professor, School of Pharmacy, University of Reading, the United Kingdom, here on Thursday.

Addressing the students of the Department of Zoology of The Madura College, Mr. Vaiyapuri underlined the high prevalence of incidences of snakebite in the country. “According to the World Health Organisation, snakebite is a ‘high priority’ neglected tropical disease. Every year, around five million snakebite cases are reported worldwide in which 1.5 lakh people die. India is also known as the snakebite capital of the world,” he said.

To spread awareness of the high prevalence of incidences of snakebite and proper first aid, Mr. Vaiyapuri, along with Stephen Samuel, Registrar, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the United Kingdom, has been campaigning across the State for one year. “Most number of cases are reported in rural areas, among people from low-income groups. Snakebite in such families creates a multi-dimensional problem and affects everyone,” he said.

They said in India, most number of snakebite cases were reported by the big four – Indian cobra, common krait, Russell’s viper and saw-scaled viper.

There were myths and stereotypes associated with snakebite among people and they followed wrong practices in administering first aid after snakebite. “After snakebite, the patient has to remain calm and immobile, as running may increase the speed at which the venom spreads in the body. The patient also has to be taken to the nearest hospital as soon as possible,” they stressed.