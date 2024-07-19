Timely alert to police helped safe return of kidnapped boy

When a woman alerted Madurai City Police last week about a threatening call demanding ransom for safe return of her kidnapped son, the police swung into action and as a result the boy was rescued safely within three hours after the call.

“We deployed three different teams immediately after the woman made the distress call,” said Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan.

Though the kidnap was not primarily for money but to threaten the woman over a money dispute, the police were appreciative about the woman’s presence of mind to seek the police help.

The mother had lent over ₹1 crore to a woman living in the neighbourhood for construction of a hotel.

Meanwhile, the woman had sold her beauty parlor to the mother. The mother had given ₹10 lakh advance. However, she wanted the woman to deduct the remaining ₹20 lakh from the loan she had owed to her.

But, the woman insisted on payment of full amount during a phone call made on the night of July 10. She also threatened the boy’s mother of dire consequences, if she failed to pay the balance amount.

Against this backdrop, the Class 10 boy was kidnapped along with his autorickshaw driver when he was on the way to school the next day. The kidnappers had intercepted the autorickshaw on Theni Main Road near Kochadai abandoning the auto.

They used the autorickshaw driver’s mobile to call the woman demanding ₹ 2-crore ransom.

“We asked the woman to continue negotiation with the kidnappers, even as the police teams were trying to trace them,” a police officer said. Meanwhile, the kidnappers realised about the police drag net following them, abandoned the boy and the driver near Chekkanoorani and fled.

The police identified the kidnappers and arrested Senthilkumar, a former police constable, who had been removed from service, along with Adbul Kader, Kaliraj and Vairamani.

“We are on the lookout for one High Court Maharaja, who engaged the kidnappers. We need to arrest Maharaja to confirm the role of the woman in this kidnap drama,” the officer said.

A police officer said that in case of such kidnap incidents, it is always safe to seek police help.

“If the money is settled in a hush-hush way without alerting the police, there is always a chance for the unidentified kidnappers targeting the same family. Besides, there is no guarantee that the abducted person would be safely returned, if the accused are relatives, friends or familiar faces to the kidnapped person fearing that their identity would get revealed to the family members,” he added.