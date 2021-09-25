‘Time for T.N. to take leadership in IT’

25 September 2021 19:23 IST

MADURAI

The fourth edition of Connect Madurai organised by CII Madurai Zone concluded on Saturday with speakers calling for developing southern Tamil Nadu as a value-added ICT destination.

The two day virtual event focussed on opportunities for IT Companies in the region, the role of information, communication and technology in education and skill development and crafting fresh dynamics in the new-normal.

Speakers lauded the role of CII in shaping southern districts as a favoured choice for IT and ITES investment, retaining talent and creating jobs and urged to further tap the huge potential of entrepreneurs and nurture a startup ecosystem, particularly in Tier II and III cities. Though the vibrancy of Tamil Nadu and consistency of the Government had so far led the State to top position, it was felt local administrations needed to take ownership and drive investments into their districts. But before attracting investments, it was important to create the infrastructure in the districts, like OMR in Chennai.

A strong industry and academia connect after school and college was suggested with industry partnerships, incubators and accelerators concepts under the smart city scheme in down south to motivate the youth.

Some of the key speakers included Mahesh Babladkar and Prakash Raman (HCL Technologies Ltd.), Sudhan Ramesh (NASSCOM), M Senthil Kumar (JioVio Healthcare), Kotresh Jogikalmath (Co-convenor, ICT Task Force), Rakeshwaran R (Aparajitha Corporate Services) and Prasun Das (Honeywell Technology Solutions).