TIIC’s special campaign for giving loans to MSME; loans available for modernization also

Published - August 16, 2024 06:50 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) that provides small business loans through various schemes is organising a 20-day special business campaign for giving loans for starting new micro, small and medium enterprises and for modernising the existing units as well.

 The TIIC is a finance corporation promoted by the Tamil Nadu Government in 1949 for financing micro, small and medium enterprises in the State. TIIC has been a pioneer in the development of industries by providing financial assistance to numerous manufacturing and service-related units with the support of the State Government.

 The TIIC, celebrating its platinum jubilee this year, is providing financial assistance to MSME manufacturing and service enterprises under various special schemes for establishing new units or expansion of existing firms and also for diversification.   

 The TIIC’s Tirunelveli Branch, having its office at second floor of Hotel Sakunthala Shopping Complex on Thiruvananthapuram High Road, would be conducting special business campaign from August 18 to September 6 for helping the MSME.

 Detailed presentation on the special features of various schemes of TIIC including loan assistance under New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development (NEED) Scheme for exclusively first generation entrepreneurs, Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme, 25% State capital subsidy subject to a maximum of ₹1.50 crore for eligible categories besides 5% back-ended interest subsidy (BEIS) for technology upgradation / modernisation of existing MSMEs and other schemes will be given during this special business campaign.  

 Loan application submitted during this campaign will be given a 50% discount on the ‘investigation fees’. Hence, the aspirants may utilise this rare opportunity by submitting their business plans and avail loan and subsidies or interest subvention grants from the State Government.

 Interested candidates may contact 0462-2502038, or 9444396830, 9444396881, an official statement said.

