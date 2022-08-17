TIIC holds campaign for MSMEs 

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 17, 2022 20:19 IST

A special campaign for MSMEs conducted by Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) was inaugurated here on Wednesday. It would be held until September 2, stated a press release.

The TIIC provides financial assistance to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), services sector under various special schemes to establish new industries, expand existing units and diversify their products.

Beneficiaries will gain information on the features of various schemes of TIIC and Union and State government grants.

People interested in becoming entrepreneurs will be provided with a 5% investment subsidy up to ₹1.50 crore under the New Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS).

Further, loan applications submitted during this campaign will be given a 50% discount on the investment fee.

Existing and new entrepreneurs are requested to use this opportunity to avail loans and grants of the government.

For further details, contact: 98435-34077 and 94450-23477

