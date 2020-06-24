Tighter restrictions in five more municipalities in Theni from Wednesday evening

Theni

24 June 2020 15:10 IST

The District Collector said this was not a “complete lockdown”, but only tightening of certain restrictions in public interest

More restrictions, including on the movement of people, will be in place in the limits of five more municipalities in Theni from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The municipalities are Theni, Bodi, Cumbum, Chinnamanur and Gudalur.

In the last week, there has been a steady rise in the number of persons testing positive for COVID-19. Following this, the district administration, after holding a meeting with multiple department officials, has proposed to tighten restrictions till June 30.

Chairing the meeting, District Collector M. Pallavi Baldev said tea shops, bakeries, jewellery shops, textile showrooms, roadside shops, furniture and home consumer item shops, mobile accessories/showrooms, footwear shops and fancy shops would be closed down.

However, she said that shops selling vegetables, fruits, LPG refill agencies, drinking water shops, grocery shops, petrol bunks, building materials, construction work, factories, banks as well as State and Central government offices would function. Autorickshaws and private cars can ply only for medical emergencies with only two passengers in an autorickshaw, three in a car and only one person on a bike. Ration shops would function and meat shops would be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. only.

All restaurants shall remain open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m and customers would be permitted to avail take-away services only. Amma Unavagams, community kitchens, printing press, media and agricultural produce/commodities shops would remain open and function as usual.

The Collector clarified that this is not a “complete lockdown”, but only tightening of certain restrictions in public interest and added that there shall be no buses plying to Madurai from the district. Similarly, the frequency of services would be scaled down by at least 50% between Cumbum and Palani and Cumbum and Dindigul from 6 pm on Wednesday.

Already, Periakulam municipality has the above restrictions in force.

Superintendent of Police, Sai Saran Tejaswi, said that vehicles without e-passes would be booked under the Disaster Management Act and the violating vehicles would be impounded.

Health Department officials said that people should wear face masks while stepping out of their dwellings. Those wanting to visit government offices should send in their grievances online by accessing websites.