Tight security arrangements in place at Rameswaram

The police have thrown a tight security cordon in and around Rameswaram, while the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Marine Police of the Coastal Security Group (CSG) intensified patrolling in the sea in view of President Ram Nath Kovind’s brief visit to the pilgrim island on Saturday.

Two days ahead of the President’s visit, sleuths of the Chennai Security Branch (CSB) took control of the helipad at Mandapam, the Ramanathaswamy Temple, Circuit House and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam national memorial at Peikarumbu on Thursday.

“We have made elaborate security arrangements, dividing the venues, routes and outer periphery in different sectors and deploying more than 2,000 policemen,” Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena told The Hindu.

The services of nine SPs had been requisitioned to take care of the security. One SP each would be in charge of security at the helipad, the temple, circuit house and memorial, while two SPs would supervise security en-route from Mandapam helipad to Rameswaram and outer periphery. One SP would be in-charge of the convoy, he said.

Meanwhile, more than 100 sleuths of the CSB, headed by a SP, conducted Advanced Security Liaison (ASC), helicopter trial run at the Mandapam helipad and convoy guard after reviewing the security and other arrangements with Mr. Meena and Collector S Natarajan.

Superintendent of Police (CSG) D. Ashok Kumar said the Marine Police of CSG had pressed its two five-tonner and 12-tonner vessels for patrolling the Gulf of Mannar from Mandapam to Danushkodi and in the Palk Bay from Devipattinam to Mandapam.

A naval vessel had been pressed into patrolling from Nagapattinam to Danushkodi, and an ICG vessel from Chennai to Nagapattinam, sources said.

The INS Parundu, the Indian Naval Air Station had pressed two of its Chethak helicopters for aerial security cover.

After landing at Madurai airport at 10.15 a.m., the President would fly to Mandapam, the entry point of Rameswaram island, in a helicopter and land at 11.15 a.m., according to his programme.

After travelling 22 km by road, he would offer worship at the temple in Rameswaram between 12.00 and 12.15 p.m.

Later, after a brief stay at the Circuit House till 1.15 p.m., the President would visit the Kalam memorial at 1.25 p.m. and leave for Madurai airport at 2.20 p.m.