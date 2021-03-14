‘Tiger reserve will help in protecting the Vaigai’

Madurai

14 March 2021 21:35 IST

The announcement of Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve will help protect Vaigai river and its catchment areas, said S. Nagarathinam, Professor and Head, Department of Communication, Madurai Kamaraj University, here on Sunday.

Speaking at a conference organised by environment protection groups Vaigai Nadhi Makkal Iyakkam and Neer Nilaigal Pathukappu Iyakkam, Mr. Nagarathinam said that the Vaigai has been battling a range of issues. “The tiger reserve will help restore the ecology of this region,” he said.

S. Kannan, Chairperson of School of Energy, Environment and Natural Resources, MKU, said the origin of the Vaigai river in Meghamalai has been heavily encroached, affecting the natural ecology of the region. “We have seen how formation of tiger reserves have kept rivers perennial - be it Tamirabarani because of Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve. Similarly, the announcement of Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve will help improve water flow in the Vaigai,” said Mr. Nagarathinam.