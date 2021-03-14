‘Tiger reserve will help in protecting the Vaigai’

The announcement of Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve will help protect Vaigai river and its catchment areas, said S. Nagarathinam, Professor and Head, Department of Communication, Madurai Kamaraj University, here on Sunday.
Speaking at a conference organised by environment protection groups Vaigai Nadhi Makkal Iyakkam and Neer Nilaigal Pathukappu Iyakkam, Mr. Nagarathinam said that the Vaigai has been battling a range of issues. “The tiger reserve will help restore the ecology of this region,” he said.
S. Kannan, Chairperson of School of Energy, Environment and Natural Resources, MKU, said the origin of the Vaigai river in Meghamalai has been heavily encroached, affecting the natural ecology of the region. “We have seen how formation of tiger reserves have kept rivers perennial - be it Tamirabarani because of Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve. Similarly, the announcement of Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve will help improve water flow in the Vaigai,” said Mr. Nagarathinam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath