Tiger found dead in Meghamalai

THENI

A sub-adult tiger, aged around one and a half years, was found dead in Meghamalai forest range here on Saturday afternoon during field perambulation by the staff of Megamalai Range. A post mortem was conducted on the carcass on Sunday as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s Standard Operating Procedure.

Asokan, Wildlife Veterinarian, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, and Veterinary Assistant Surgeons Vailan, N. Kalaivanan and S. Prabhakaran conducted the post mortem in the presence of Subrat Mohpatra, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Madurai Circle, Sachin Bhosale, Wildlife Warden, Megamalai Wildlife Division, R. Guganesh, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Megamalai Wildlife Division, and other officials. .

As per the preliminary report of veterinary doctors, the tiger was allegedly killed in an attack by another adult male tiger in what could be a territorial fight. “All body parts were intact and there is no evidence of poaching. The carcass was burnt after the post mortem,” said one of the officials.