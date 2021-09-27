Tiger conservation will help environmental protection: Collector

Srivilliputtur

27 September 2021 22:16 IST

Tiger population is an indication of the health of forests and environmental protection in the country, said Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy.

Inaugurating a bicycle rally organised by Srivilliputtur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, he said TR, the fifth tiger reserve in the State and 51st in the country, was aimed at not only conservation of tigers but also water resources.

Efforts of the forest department had helped to increase tiger population and conservation of nature.

The awareness rally that began in Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tirunelveli would go through SMTR, Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and reach Bandipore Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

The Collector also distributed certificate of appreciation to family members of seven forest personnel who lost their lives in the line of their duty. He also administered a pledge on conservation of forests and wildlife to school students and forest personnel.

Sivakasi Sub-Collector M. Birathiviraj, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, SMTR, Deepak S. Bilgi, SMTR Deputy Director Dileep Kumar, Assistant Conservators of Forests R. Radhai and S. Manivannan, Tahsildar Ramasubramanian and Srivilliputtur Municipal Commissioner Malliga were present.