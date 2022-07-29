Tiger conservation means preservation of ecosystem: Forest official

Rajapalayam

Tiger conservation does not mean protecting the population of tigers alone but preserving the entire ecosystem and facilitate the community to enjoy its fruits in more than one ways, said Deputy Director, Srivilliputur-Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, H. Dileep Kumar.

Addressing a seminar organised by Raju's College here on Friday on the occasion of Global Tiger Day, Dr. Dileep said that the absence of top predator of food web can lead to collapse of the entire food web.

He recalled how the Yellowstone National Park in the US, which was ruined, was revived with reintroduction of a small pack of wolf.

"The deer population was gobbling up the entire vegetation in the absence of top predator. As the wolf started to prey on the deer, the vegetation came back to life. Soon, a lot of smaller mammals and birds returned to the park," Dr. Dileep said.

In Tamil Nadu, the Mudanthurai Tiger Reserve has helped the Thamirabarani remain a perennial river.

In a similar way, SMTR has been established to revive the Vaigai river.

He said that the value of eco-system that a community could enjoy through conservation of tigers would be USD 750 to USD 2,500 per hectare of forests by way of water used for irrigation, drinking purpose and tourism.

Tigers can conserve the forest by preventing soil erosion and thereby avoid silting up of reservoirs, Dr. Dileep said.

Over 100 students of the college took up a cycle rally from the college to Ayyanar Temple to create awareness of saving tiger and forest.

College Principal (in-charge), D. Venkateswaran, Wildlife Coordinator, Rotary Club of Rajapalayam Kings City, J. Santosh, its president, B. Kumar Raja, Forest Ranger, P. Karthik Raja were among those who took part in the event.