Tidel Park site at Thoothukudi inspected

November 19, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Even as the Gangaikondan Information Technology Special Economic Zone on Tirunelveli outskirts is indefinitely waiting for IT companies to set-up their offices, the State Government is planning to establish a Tidel Park in Thoothukudi.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Tidel Park is to be established on the site opposite Fisheries College and Research Institute on the VOC Port Bypass Road, Managing Director of Tidel Park Pallavi Baldev visited the land along with District Collector K. Senthil Raj on Saturday.

Trending

She also inspected the road connecting the upcoming International Furniture Park and the Thoothukudi – Madurai Bypass Road.

District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan and Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Gourav Kumar accompanied them.