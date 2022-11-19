  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tidel Park site at Thoothukudi inspected

November 19, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Managing Director TIDEL Park Pallavi Baldev along with officials inspecting the site in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Managing Director TIDEL Park Pallavi Baldev along with officials inspecting the site in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Even as the Gangaikondan Information Technology Special Economic Zone on Tirunelveli outskirts is indefinitely waiting for IT companies to set-up their offices, the State Government is planning to establish a Tidel Park in Thoothukudi.

 As the Tidel Park is to be established on the site opposite Fisheries College and Research Institute on the VOC Port Bypass Road, Managing Director of Tidel Park Pallavi Baldev visited the land along with District Collector K. Senthil Raj on Saturday.

 She also inspected the road connecting the upcoming International Furniture Park and the Thoothukudi – Madurai Bypass Road.

 District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan and Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Gourav Kumar accompanied them.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.