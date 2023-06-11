Tidel Park proposal: High Court vacates interim injunction on use of land

June 11, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that there was a proposal to establish a Tidel Park on a land near Mattuthavani bus stand, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has vacated an interim injunction granted by the court in 2019 over use of the land.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Madurai Corporation to vacate the interim injunction granted by the court. In 2019, the MGR Central Market All Traders’ Association, Mattuthavani, had filed a petition before the court seeking a direction to the authorities to implement the Market Establishment project as per the G.O. issued in 2010.

The association also filed a miscellaneous petition seeking interim injunction against the authorities not to disturb or deviate from the plan to establish the market on the land measuring 27 acres. An interim injunction was granted as prayed for. Aggrieved over the same, the present miscellaneous petition was filed.

Madurai Corporation submitted that the land belonged to the Corporation and the G.O. with regard to the market had already been dropped. The association had filed the petition as it was under the misconception that there was a proposal to establish a market.

The Corporation has already established a central market. Now the government has proposed to establish a Tidel Park and in view of the interim injunction granted by the court, the proposal was kept pending, it was submitted.

Taking note of the submissions made, Justice B. Pugalendhi vacated the interim injunction granted by the court in 2019 and listed the main petition for final hearing on June 13.

