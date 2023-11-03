Ticket-checking drive fetches ₹ 1 crore for Madurai Railway Division in October

November 03, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Madurai

Ticket-checking earnings of Madurai Division crossed ₹ 1 crore in October 2023.

A statement said that the division earned ₹ 1.08 crore as a penalty from 16,042 default cases detected during ticket-checking in the month.

The total ticket checking earnings of the division from April to October in 2023, in the first seven months of the financial year now registered ₹ 5.93 crore.

Among the cases detected in October are 15,734 cases of ticketless/irregular travel and ₹ 1.06 crore was collected as penalty. Another 308 cases were of unbooked/excess luggage and ₹ 1.98 lakh was collected as penalty from defaulters.

Special ticket-checking drives are being conducted at various stations and onboard trains. In view of festival season, a special-ticket checking drive has been scheduled from November 5 to 30. The checks are also intended to prevent carrying of crackers/inflammable items on train travel.

Carrying of inflammable and explosive articles on trains is a punishable offence under Section 67, Section 154, Section 164 and Section 165 of Railways Act 1989. The offence awaits imprisonment up to three years or fine up to ₹ 1,000 or both, besides being liable for the loss, injury, damage caused.

Railway Protection Force and railway police would also conduct checks against the carrying of inflammable materials on trains.

Cases are being booked against carrying of gas cylinder, kerosene, petrol and other inflammable petroleum products, crackers, lighters, detonators on trains, the statement said.