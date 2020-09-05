Ticket booking for seven special trains begins on a brisk note

Services that were suspended due to the pandemic will resume tomorrow

Advance booking for seven train services that would resume on Monday to and from various destinations in Madurai Railway Division began on a brisk note.

According to railway officials, all the trains would be run as special trains. Though the footfalls at the railway passenger reservation system centres were relatively less, the passengers preferred to book tickets through online services.

“The booking of tickets for Madurai-Chennai overnight superfast express train was very fast and within an hour, the confirmed berths were booked and it reach RAC (Reservation against Cancellation),” an enquiry-cum-reservation clerk at PRS Centre in Madurai Junction said.

Four reservation counters were kept open at the PRS.

People coming to the PRS counters were given sanitiser. Wearing facemask was made compulsory and they were asked to maintain social distancing.

The train services were abruptly stopped on March 24 following the breakout of pandemic. Subsequently, the State Government requested the Centre to run only intra-State train services from June 1 without connecting Chennai that had become a COVID-19 hotspot. Two pairs of trains – Nagercoil-Tiruchi intercity express and Madurai-Villupuram intercity express that were run with social distancing had to be suspended again on June 24 as the infection spread fast in various districts in the State.

Trains to begin from Monday are:

Train No. 02605/02606 Chennai Egmore –Karaikkudi –Chennai Egmore Superfast Special (Daily);

Train No. 02635/02636 Chennai Egmore –Madurai –Chennai Egmore Superfast Special (Daily);

Train. No. 02637/02638 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Chennai Egmore Superfast Special (Daily) and Train No. 02693/02694 Chennai Egmore –Tuticorin -Chennai Egmore Superfast Special (Daily).

Train No. 06181/016182 Chennai Egmore-Shengottai-Chennai Egmore Special (Tri Weekly) and Train No. 02633/02634 Chennai Egmore-Kanniyakumari- Chennai Egmore Special (Daily) and TNo.02627/02628 Tiruchi –Nagercoil –Tiruchi Superfast Daily Special.