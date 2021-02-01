Thyagaraja aradhana begins

01 February 2021 18:01 IST

THANJAVUR

A scaled-down version of the annual aradhana of saint-composer Sri Thyagaraja commenced at Thiruvaiyaru near here on Monday.

Lighting of traditional lamp by Collector M.Govinda Rao, Sri Thyagabrahma Mahotsava Sabha president, G.K.Vasan, secretary A.K. Palanivel and others marked the inauguration of the two-day festival on the banks of the Cauvery.

Delivering the inaugural address, the Collector commended the efforts of the sabha in organising the event for more than 150 years and this year amidst the pandemic. Mr. Vasan thanked the district administration for extending all possible assistance to conduct the annual event in adherence to the standard operating procedure laid down by the government aimed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The festival would conclude with “Hanuman Usthavam” on Tuesday night preceded by the famous “pancharatna kirti” recitation by the Carnatic musicians and instrumentalists in front of Sri Thyagabrahmam’s Adhishtanam on the banks of Cauvery at Thiruvaiyaru in the morning.