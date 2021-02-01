Thyagaraja aradhana begins

THANJAVUR
A scaled-down version of the annual aradhana of saint-composer Sri Thyagaraja commenced at Thiruvaiyaru near here on Monday.
Lighting of traditional lamp by Collector M.Govinda Rao, Sri Thyagabrahma Mahotsava Sabha president, G.K.Vasan, secretary A.K. Palanivel and others marked the inauguration of the two-day festival on the banks of the Cauvery.
Delivering the inaugural address, the Collector commended the efforts of the sabha in organising the event for more than 150 years and this year amidst the pandemic. Mr. Vasan thanked the district administration for extending all possible assistance to conduct the annual event in adherence to the standard operating procedure laid down by the government aimed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The festival would conclude with “Hanuman Usthavam” on Tuesday night preceded by the famous “pancharatna kirti” recitation by the Carnatic musicians and instrumentalists in front of Sri Thyagabrahmam’s Adhishtanam on the banks of Cauvery at Thiruvaiyaru in the morning.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath