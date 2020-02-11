‘Thrust on child rights education required’

MADURAI

Every month, members of District Child Protection Office, Childline and Child Welfare Committee conduct awareness programmes for children on safe and unsafe touches.

S. Thulir, a government school teacher from Tirupparankundram, says during these programmes, the conversation flows as if one is reading out from a textbook. The scope for discussion on child rights is limited to a long discourse as children never ask questions.

Although awareness campaigns over the years have been instrumental in elaborating on the rights of children, lack of reiteration through textbook materials in school curriculum remains a major issue, he says.

Chief Education Officer R. Swaminathan says apart from regular awareness programmes, school students are encouraged to reach out to officials of the district administration. Activists, however, say this will not do.

Child Welfare Committee Chairperson M. Vijayasaravanan says the rise in the number of offences, including sexual exploitation and enrolling children as labourers, is a telling reminder of the need for empowering children with rights. He says the Committee regularly encounters cases where children and young women are unsure of whom to approach during crisis.

He adds that several youngsters fall prey to drugs and drug dealers. “It is at this point that we realise that even if there is no 10-page lesson on child rights, a two-page crisis manual for children in their books will be useful,” he says.

Mr. Thulir says only in the academic year 2019-2020 have teachers got training from School Education department with regard to Childline number, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Child Protection Act. “Though it is appreciable that we have got training now, a mention of these aspects in the form of a lesson would greatly benefit students,” he says.

With participatory learning techniques and simulation, child rights activist C. Jim Jesudas says, children will be able to intimate teachers, parents or trusted guardians about the problems they face. There have been several instances of students calling up Childline number to stop marriages of friends and rescue bonded labourers.

Mr. Thulir says such education must also be provided to parents so that they will take complaints and rights of children seriously. “While accommodating child rights in the form of lessons in the syllabus is only the basic, the stakeholders must allow children to question and learn,” he adds.