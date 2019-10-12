Throw out AIADMK government, Vaiko appeals to Nanguneri voters

Hitting hard against political opponent AIADMK, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko has appealed to the voters to show them the door by utilising the Nanguneri by-poll.

The State government was more keen to ensure that its ally the BJP was in good humour. As a result, major investments moved to neighbouring States, he claimed.

Speaking in support of the Congress candidate ‘Ruby’ R. Manoharan here on Saturday, he said many investors, particularly, from the automobile sector, moved to Andhra Pradesh and Telengana as corruption was rampant in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Vaiko alleged.

The Nanguneri Special Economic Zone with a vast land of 2600 acres may have been a game changer, had the AIADMK government had carried forward the activities after it came to power in 2001.

“Just because, the DMK government had laid the foundation stone in March 2001, the AIADMK left the project in the lurch. As a result, the project remained non-starter and many youths, after educating here, migrated to other cities and States,” he said.

The MDMK leader also blamed the AIADMK for its nonchalant attitude due to which other State youth got employment in Central government departments in Tamil Nadu.

Also, he attributed the Tamil Nadu Government for having failed to expedite and complete the Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar river-lining project, also mooted by the DMK government in 2009 on an outlay of ₹369 crore for the benefit of Nanguneri and Radhapuram taluks of Tirunelveli district and Sattankulam taluk in Thoothukudi district.