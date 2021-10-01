Thrombolysis therapy for stroke patients stressed

01 October 2021 19:07 IST

‘Unfortunately it remains underutilised in non-urban areas’

Madurai

Changing lifestyle has led to a daunting increase in the incidence and prevalence of stroke among population. The inequality in healthcare facilities available in rural, semi-urban and urban areas, social stigma, lack of awareness and financial constraints often result in higher morbidity and mortality due to stroke among patients living in the interior belts of the country.

For efficacy report, Apollo Reach Hospital in Karaikudi did thrombolysis therapy for 112 patients of acute ischaemic stroke between 2012 and 2021.

Advertising

Advertising

Outlining the success of the treatment modality made available under a secondary healthcare set-up in a semi-urban town in Karaikudi, general medicine consultant, Dr. Thirupathy Sankaralingam said the clinical outcome has confirmed and reiterated the importance and safety of thrombolysis therapy which, unfortunately, remains underutilised in non-urban areas.

In Thrombolytic therapy, clot busting drug called lytics are administered to dissolve blood clots that suddenly block the major arteries or veins in an individual and pose potentially serious complications. It is used in treating myocardial infarction, stroke and venous thrombo-embolism.

According to Dr.Thirupathy, in non-urban areas, less than three per cent of stroke patients are treated with this therapy compared to almost 45 per cent in urban areas. “Non-availability of neurology specialists in the interiors and fear of bleeding and any other complication, have kept the therapy out of reach for the rural and semi-urban patients,” he said.

Based on clinical experience, he said, only one patient out of 112 treated had bleeding issues with the risk of mortality rate less than one per cent. All other patients — oldest was 85 years and youngest 29 — have recovered their neurologic skills, muscle strength, anti-gravity functions, speech ability and are able to do their activities of daily life independently.

“People need to know that early thrombolytic therapy in ischaemic stroke is safe in any set-up, particularly when administered within the first four hours. It needs to be made available to all,” he added.