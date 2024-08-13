GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thrift society manager dies in office

Published - August 13, 2024 08:31 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

: The manager of a cooperative thrift society has apparently ended his life in his office on Tuesday.

Police said B. Sridharan, 52, of Manikandan Nagar near Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district, was working as the manager of Thoothukudi District Primary Cooperative Thrift Society at Srivaikundam. Even as his colleagues had gone for lunch on Tuesday afternoon, Sridharan called his wife Jaya over the phone to inform her that he was not feeling well.

 As Ms. Jaya alerted Sridharan’s colleagues, they rushed to the office, from where thick smoke was billowing. Even before the fire and rescue services personnel could reach the spot, the fire spread inside the office.

They rescued unconscious Sridharan only after breaking the door and informed the ‘108’ ambulance. However, he died even before the ambulance could arrive at the spot.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

