Three youths held for robbery

23 January 2021 21:52 IST

Madurai

The police have arrested three youths, all aged 18 years, on charge of assaulting a motorist and robbing a mobile phone from him near Samayanallur road over bridge on Friday night.

The police said that when S. Ramachandran (37) of Old Vilangudi, who is into cargo transport, was riding a motorbike, the trio had followed him.

At around 10 p.m. one of them attacked him with a knife in which the victim sustained injuries on his head, mouth and right hand.

The accused then snatched his mobile phone and fled the scene. The police arrested them.

One of them has five criminal cases, including murder in Karimedu, Subramaniyapuram and Samayanallur police station limits.

In a similar case, S. Manimaran (30) of Singampuneri in Sivaganga district was robbed of his mobile phone and ₹ 2,500 cash near the flyover on Sivaganga Road junction on Tiruchi-Madurai highway.

The police said that when Manimaran, was driving a cargo vehicle, four robbers came on two bikes and waylaid him at around 11 p.m. on Thursday. They robbed the valuables and fled the scene.

Melur police are investigating.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons snatched over three sovereigns of gold chain from a woman, S. Lydia Packiam Mettilda (31) of Surya Nagar at Tallakulam on Friday.

The police said that the motorbike-borne duo yanked her gold chain near the Prasanna Venkatachalapathy temple at around 1.15 p.m. Tallakulam police are investigating.