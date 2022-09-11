Three youth killed in road accident

Three youths were killed in a road accident. Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan, DSP Satyaraj and team inspected the scene of crime.

Police said that V. Vignesh Raja (17) of Sundaravelpuram, who was riding the two-wheeler with his friend H. Asik (17) and a relative Mariselvam alias Kannan (21) on pillion, were proceeding from Muthiahpuram to Thoothukudi. As they were approaching the MGR flyover on the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur Road, the bike reportedly hit a central median.

All the three were thrown off the two-wheeler. A bus, it was said, was coming on the flyover which hit the trio, who were lying on the road. Vignesh Raja and Asik died on the spot. The public rushed Mariselvam alias Kannan to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Sunday.

The public claimed that poor visibility on the flyover was a major cause for road accident reported on the stretch. They also suggested laying speed-breakers on both sides.