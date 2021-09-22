Three-year-old boy killed in roof collapse

TIRUNELVELI

A 3-year-old boy was killed when a portion of the roof of his house collapsed on Wednesday allegedly due to shock waves triggered by explosions in nearby stone quarries.

Police said M. Akash of Seelathikulam near Radhapuram, who was sleeping in his house when his mother had gone out for fetching drinking water, was killed on the spot when a portion of the concrete roof of his house collapsed.

The villagers, who rushed to the spot to rescue the boy from the debris, alleged that the explosives being used in the nearby stone quarries in an uncontrolled manner to blast rocks were the reason for the mishap. They also said more than 10 houses in Seelathikulam had developed cracks on walls and the roofs due to the shock waves.

“The powerful explosives used in more than 20 unauthorised stone quarries functioning in Radhapuram taluk were the reason for the dangerous cracks in houses. Despite repeated complaints from the people of various villages, the quarries have been allowed to function,” Murugan, father of the deceased, said.

When Radhapuram Tahsildar Yesudhasan arrived at the spot along with police, the villagers picked a heated argument over the continued functioning of the quarries. However, the police pacified the villagers and sent the body for post-mortem.