Three-year-old boy kidnapped

June 27, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old boy was kidnapped by unidentified persons even as he was going to school in a van on Tuesday.

 Police said Priya of Pilaankaalai near Thuckalay is living separately with her three-year-old son following frequent quarrels with her husband Bipin. When the boy, a LKG student, was going to his school in the van, two cars intercepted the vehicle at Saamivilai.

The occupants of the car forcibly entered the van and took Priya’s son in one of their cars. After the police was alerted, vehicle checks were conducted in all check-posts and important junctions across the district.

 Thuckalay police, who have registered a case in this connection, suspect that it could be the fallout of Priya’s separation from her husband.

Further investigations are on.

