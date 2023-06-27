HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-year-old boy kidnapped

June 27, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old boy was kidnapped by unidentified persons even as he was going to school in a van on Tuesday.

 Police said Priya of Pilaankaalai near Thuckalay is living separately with her three-year-old son following frequent quarrels with her husband Bipin. When the boy, a LKG student, was going to his school in the van, two cars intercepted the vehicle at Saamivilai.

The occupants of the car forcibly entered the van and took Priya’s son in one of their cars. After the police was alerted, vehicle checks were conducted in all check-posts and important junctions across the district.

 Thuckalay police, who have registered a case in this connection, suspect that it could be the fallout of Priya’s separation from her husband.

Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.