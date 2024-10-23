Three-year jail term for job racketeer

A Judicial Magistrate Court here on Tuesday sentenced a job racketeer to three years imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, M. Varatharajan, 62, of Valangaiman in Tiruvarur district lured A. Balraj, 55, of Kayathar with a promise of getting his son a job at Chennai Port and took ₹12 lakh from him in 2021. However, he did not fulfil the promise and neither returned the money.

Based on his complaint, Thoothukudi District Crime Branch registered a case in April 2024. Subsequently, Varatharajan was arrested.

When the case came up for final hearing in Judicial Magistrate Court IV, the Magistrate, V. C. Kuberrasundar, found him guilty and awarded him three years imprisonment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.