Three-year jail term for job racketeer

Published - October 23, 2024 05:49 pm IST - Thoothukudi

The Hindu Bureau

A Judicial Magistrate Court here on Tuesday sentenced a job racketeer to three years imprisonment.

According to police, M. Varatharajan, 62, of Valangaiman in Tiruvarur district lured A. Balraj, 55, of Kayathar with a promise of getting his son a job at Chennai Port and took ₹12 lakh from him in 2021. However, he did not fulfil the promise and neither returned the money.

Based on his complaint, Thoothukudi District Crime Branch registered a case in April 2024. Subsequently, Varatharajan was arrested.

When the case came up for final hearing in Judicial Magistrate Court IV, the Magistrate, V. C. Kuberrasundar, found him guilty and awarded him three years imprisonment.

