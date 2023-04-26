Three-year jail for trio for smuggling seahorse

April 26, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Rameswaram

The District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate court here has convicted three persons accused of steathily smuggling three kg of seahorse and awarded them three years jail.

When the case came up for final hearing, the Judge, S. Ilayaraja, also imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on each of the accused, A. Siva, N. Kumaraguru and N. Navajeevados, all from Rameswaram.

The prosecution said that a team of forest officials found the trio standing in a suspicious manner near hotel in Rameswaram on June 13, 2011.

The team found them in possession of a sack bag and upon searching it, they found that the accused were carrying three kg of prohibited seahorses.

All the three accused were booked under the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act.