Three workers killed in accident

Sattur

Three workers involved in road work were killed when a speeding car knocked them down on Madurai-Tirunelveli highway near Meenakshipuram junction near here on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as A. Selvapandi, 34, V. Karuppasamy, 32, and P. Ramkumar, 23. The car driver K. Gurusamy, 55, of Kovilpatti, who suffered head injuries after the car got upset, has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Kovilpatti.

The police said that the deceased were involved in road maintenance work and were placing plastic cones to divert vehicles away from the work spot, as a precautionary measure at around 3 p.m.

However, Gurusamy, an ex-serviceman, lost control of his speeding car and rammed against the three workers. All of them were grievously injured. The car later fell into the roadside.

While Selvapandi of Tiruviruthanpatti was killed on the spot, Karuppasamy of Vazhavandalpuram died at the Kovilpatti GH. Ramkumar of Sivanthipatti died on the way to Tirunelveli Medical College hospital.

Sattur Taluk police have registered a case.