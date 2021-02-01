Madurai

Three workers killed as shuttering structure collapses in Madurai

Three workers were killed and three others injured when a steel shuttering structure put up for constructing a concrete roof for a building, collapsed on the busy West Vadampokki Street on Monday afternoon. The identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained.

Police said that the owner had demolished a two-storey building and was in the process of re-constructing the building. As part of pouring concrete to construct the roof of the ground floor, the workers had put up shuttering structure with steel pipes and sheets.

Six workers were involved in putting up the reinforced framework with steel bars when the entire temporary structure came crashing down at around 1.30 p.m.

Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot. While they were able to rescue three workers, three others were crushed to death under the steel structure.

