Three workers killed, 4 injured in blast at fireworks unit near Sattur

05 January 2022 11:46 IST

This is the second fireworks accident in Virudhunagar district this year

Three workers were killed, and four others injured, in a blast reported at the Sri Solai Fireworks near Sattur under the Ezhayirampannai police station limits on Wednesday.

The police have identified the deceased as Karuppasamy, Senthil and Kasi. The injured have been admitted to government hospitals in Sattur and Kovilpatti.

Advertising

Advertising

An official said friction while handling chemicals led to the explosion at around 7.40 a.m. The license-holder of the unit, A. Poomari had renewed it in 2020, and the unit had a valid license for manufacturing of crackers till March 2022.

This is the second fireworks accident reported in Virudhunagar district since January 1. Five workers were killed and seven injured in the earlier accident reported at R.K.V.M. fireworks near Watrap on January 1.