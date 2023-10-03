ADVERTISEMENT

Three workers injured in fire accident at cracker unit near Sivakasi

October 03, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Firemen attempting to douse flames that broke out in a fireworks unit at Gangarseval near Sivakasi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Three workers, including a woman, of Victoria Fireworks unit under Alangulam police station limits near here were injured in a fire accident on Tuesday evening. Among them, two workers - L. Ganesan (42) and P. Raja (38) - were critically injured.

Police said that friction while collecting chemicals let to dry on the factory premises in Gangarseval triggered the fire. A huge ball of flame engulfed the two men and one M. Muthammal (35).

While Ganesan and Raja sustained 100% and 60% burn injuries, respectively, Muthammal suffered 40% burns. The accident occurred at around 5.30 p.m.

All the three injured were rushed to the Government Hospital here. However, the men were referred to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the flames. No working shed was damaged.

Alangulam police are investigating.

CONNECT WITH US