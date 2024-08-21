Three women with infants fall into trench filled with rainwater in Sattur, rescued

Three women, carrying infants, fell into rainwater-filled trench dug up by State Highways Department for constructing stormwater drainage on Madurai Road in Sattur on Tuesday evening. However, people around rushed to their help and rescued them from the three-foot-deep pit.

A video footage from a closed-circuit television camera from a shop near the Sattur bus stand showed that the women, all carrying one child each, were crossing the Sattur Main Road even as it was drizzling.

Two women were covering their heads with umbrellas. All of them were walking closely to each other.

While they reached the other side of the road, they fell into the trench one by one within a few seconds.

People who were inside a mobile phone shop were shocked to see the women along with the infants falling into the water and pulled them up.

The cry of the infants suggested that they were injured.

It had been raining heavily in Sattur since Tuesday afternoon and the trench dug up for some three feet depth and four feet wide were filled with rainwater.

The State Highways Department has been constructing stormwater drainage for some two km. Along with the drainage, works were under way to lay paver blocks on the road margin.

“Failure on the part of officials of State Highways Department to place a cautioning signage for the dug-up road and not putting up temporary barricades to warn people about the trench ahead led to the accident,” a local resident said.