Three women killed as van rams stationary lorry

Victims were going to attend baby shower function

The mangled van which collided with a lorry near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on Saturday.

Three women were killed when the van, in which they were travelling, hit a stationary lorry on Rameswaram-Tiruchi By-pass Road near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on Saturday.

Police identified the victims as P. Manimegalai, 55, S. Pappathi, 55, of Poochiyendal and K. Dhavapriya, 22, of Ilayangudi. The police said T. Krishnan, 60, of Ilayangudi was taking his family and relatives for the baby shower function of his daughter.

When the van was just a couple of km away from the destination, the driver, M. Selvakumar, 32, failed to notice the lorry parked near the Fire and Rescue Services station and the speeding van rammed the lorry at around 10.30 a.m.

Twenty-four persons sustained injuries in the accident. Three of them, who were critically injured, were rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and two others were admitted to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital.

Kundrakudi police have registered a case.

Tractor knocks down boy

Meanwhile, A five-year-old boy, S. Hiyath of Mohammathiyapuram, was killed when a tractor moving in the reverse knocked him down at Chathirakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

The police said the boy was playing on the road when the tractor, carrying water, knocked him down. Chathirakudi police have registered a case.

Baby drowns in pond

In another incident, an 18-month-old boy, K. Mukesh of Mela Seethai, drowned in an oorani (pond) located near his house on Saturday.