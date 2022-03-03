Three women injured in fire accident

Virudhunagar

Three women sustained burn injuries in an accidental fire at Senthoor Fireworks unit at Kottur near here on Thursday.

The police identified the injured as, Gunavathi (54) and her sister, Baby (55) and Ponnammal (40). While the sisters were admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital, Ponnammal was admitted to the Government hospital in Tiruthangal.

The police suspected that undertaking packaging work of finished goods at a shed had led to the fire accident. Fewer workers, around 30 persons, were engaged in the work at the unit as many had not turned up due to Sivarathiri celebrations.

While the accident was reported around 3 p.m. Fire and Rescue Services personnel had to wait for a couple of hours to enter the factory premises due to raging fire with continuous blasts.

The fire was put out after one hour of struggle. Vachchakarapatti police are investigating.