Three women among seven swim from Talaimannar to Dhanushkodi within 11 hours

March 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

In a first-of-its-kind achievement, a team of three women and four men completed the 30-km relay swimming across the Palk Strait from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in Rameswaram in 10 hours and 42 minutes on Monday.

The swimmers from Bengaluru told reporters that they worked hard with dedication to become the first Indian relay team to swim across the Palk Strait. One of the swimmers, Suma B.K. Rao (53), dedicated the achievement to her late father, who had completed this swimming back in the early 70’s.

The team started at Talaimannar at 5 a.m and reached Dhanushkodi at 3.42 p.m., piloted by Angel Sailor Ocean Services and official observer Rajesh Samathanam from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), under the guidance of swimmer Sucheta Deb Burman.

They encountered jellyfish and marine life during the swim and were constantly challenged by the tide, cross winds and water current.

The team comprised Ms. Suma, Shivaranjini Krishnamurthy (41), Manjari Chhawchharia (45), Dr. Prashanth Rajanna (45), Rajashekar T.V. Reddy (52), Jayprakash Muniyal (55) and Ajath Anjappa (40).

While the Sri Lankan Navy provided search and rescue cover to the team members when they were swimming in their territorial waters, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard ensured their safety in the Indian waters.

The team members expressed their gratitude to Open Water Swimmers’ Foundation, Pamban Nesakkarangal Charitable Trust, Kadal Osai Community Radio and the local authorities for their support.