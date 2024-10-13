GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three underpasses in Madurai city that were closed on Saturday night after rains, open for public use on Sunday morning

Published - October 13, 2024 07:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar inspect the underpass near Mani Nagaram in Madurai on Sunday.

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar inspect the underpass near Mani Nagaram in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The three underpasses - at Workshop Road (Girder Paalam), Sellur (Thathaneri) and at Thiruparankundram were opened for public use from 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, who undertook a visit to various low lying areas accompanied by Corporation Commissioner C Dinesh Kumar and other team of engineers, said that Madurai had been witnessing rains for the last five to seven days.

The unprecedented rainfall on Saturday night for about three hours had resulted in a record 160 mm. From the early hours, various teams were formed to pump out the water from the underpasses and by 7 a.m., it was ready for public use.

She further said that heavy duty motors were used in locations such as Goripalayam, Tallakulam, Matuthavani, Tamukkam, Arasaradi and Villapuram where the water logging was very high. The rain water was pumped out into channels in the nearby spots thus clearing the roads for vehicular traffic.

The Mayor said that the Periyar bus stand, Munichalai, Kamarajar Salai and K. K. Nagar were also cleared of rain water in a record time.

Asked about the bad roads, she said that for the time being, patch works and repairs would be carried out. “Our priority would be to ensure that there was no water logging anywhere in the city limits,” she added.

They team inspected the water channels near KK Nagar-Aavin junction (Managiri), at K Pudur and near Matuthavani areas.

The Commissioner said that old trees and the branches which were protruding, would be trimmed in such a way that even in case of any heavy rain accompanied by thunder storm, electricity supply would not be disrupted.

In case of any problems, the engineers said that the public could lodge complaints with the respective ward office and zone in-charge officials.


