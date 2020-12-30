Three U.K. returnees who tested positive under treatment

Madurai

30 December 2020 20:59 IST

Two persons who travelled from the United Kingdom to Madurai in December and tested positive for COVID-19 are under treatment at Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine.

A 38-year-old man, who arrived from the U.K. in the last week of November and tested positive, is also under treatment at the hospital.

Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar said the two patients (a woman and her daughter) travelled from the U.K. on December 18. They reached Delhi and came to Madurai by flight. “Both their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for genomic analysis.”

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani said the vital parameters of both patients were normal. They belonged to the second batch of 38 passengers who arrived from from the U.K. to Madurai.

The 38-year-old man was part of the first batch of 83 persons from the U.K. and were monitored by health department officials.