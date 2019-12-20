Three truck drivers robbed on Dindigul - Karur highway

Drivers in three trucks that were proceeding to Tenkasi, carrying paddy sacks from Salem and Dharmapuri, were attacked and robbed by unidentified persons, near here early on Friday morning.

The drivers, identified by the police as Tamilselvan (52), Ramesh (28) and Arul (24), had stopped the trucks near Sengulam on the Karur - Dindigul highway around 2 a.m. and were sleeping in the vehicles. A gang of unidentified men, clambered on to the trucks, attacked the drivers with knives and robbed ₹11,000 cash and two mobile phones from them and fled.

Thadikombu police rescued the injured men and sent them for treatment to the Dindigul Government Hospital.

“The victims have sustained minor cut injuries on the limbs and are being treated. A case has been registered and further investigation is on,” said a police officer.