Three trains to have with additional coaches

Madurai

02 November 2021 20:13 IST

Southern Railway has augmented Mysore-Thoothukudi, Chendur and Kollam special trains with additional sleeper coaches to meet the Deepavali rush.

Train No. 06236 Mysore - Thoothukudi special scheduled to leave Mysore from November 1 to 3 and Train No. 06235 Thoothukudi - Mysore special scheduled to leave Thoothukudi from November 2 to 4 will have an additional sleeper class coach. Train No. 06105 Chennai Egmore - Tiruchendur Chendur special scheduled to leave Chennai on November 3 and Train No. 06106 Tiruchendur - Chennai Egmore Chendur special scheduled to leave November 7 would have an additional sleeper class coach to and from Tirunelveli.

Train No. 06101 Chennai Egmore - Kollam special scheduled to leave Chennai on November 3 would also have an additional sleeper class coach upto Sengottai.

Special trains

Southern Railway will run the following special trains to clear rush between Chennai and southern districts during the festival holidays:

Train No. 06037 Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil Superfast special fare special will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.05 p.m. on November 3 and reach Nagercoil at 11 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06038 Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Superfast special fare special will leave Nagercoil at 3.10 p.m. on November 5 and reach Chennai Egmore at 5.20 a.m. the next day.

Train No. 06040 Tirunelveli – Tambaram special fare special will leave Tirunelveli at 7 p.m. on November 7 and reach Tambaram at 7.55 a.m. the next day. Train No. 06039 Tambaram - Tirunelveli special fare special will leave Tambaram at 4 p.m. on November 8 and reach Tirunelveli at 3 a.m. the next day.